National Aerobic Gymnastics Championship Begins In Jammu

Being organised by the J&K Sports Council in collaboration with the Gymnastics Federation of India and the Gymnastics Association of J&K, the event featured more than 500 and officials from 20 states, union territories and boards.

Scheduled from January 10 to 13, the championship aims to promote youth engagement in sports and provide a platform for talent to shine at national and international levels.

While complimenting the organisers for hosting the championship, the Deputy CM expressed pride in hosting a national level sports event in J&K.

Advisor to CM, underscored the immense talent in Olympic sports within J&K, including gymnastics, water sports and martial arts.

Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez, lauded the achievements of J&K gymnasts and assured full support for making the event a success.

