Praytell Picks Up Propel, Muscle Milk PR Business

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - PepsiCo has hired Praytell to provide North America PR support for two of its sports beverage brands, Propel and Muscle Milk, PRovoke has learned.



Praytell confirmed it won the new business following an extended competitive review process last year and started working with the food and beverage giant in Q4. Incumbent agencies include Phaedon, which handled Muscle Milk PR and social, and ACC, which worked with Propel on earned media.



For Propel, Praytell is charged with leading all PR as well as owned and organic social work, with the overarching goal of accelerating the brand's decade-long growth streak. For Muscle Milk, the agency will be handling PR, owned and organic social, and influencer initiatives, with a focus on shifting perceptions around strength and providing education around protein and its role in fitness.



Both brands are part of PepsiCo's Gatorade portfolio. The work will be managed by Praytell's sports practice, whose clients also include Dick's Sporting Goods, StubHub and All Trails.



PepsiCo declined to comment.



