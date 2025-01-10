Documents Reveal US Regulators Only Warned Banks About Crypto, Didn't Issue Hands-Off Order
Date
1/10/2025 2:09:16 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Recently released documents show that the federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)
advised financial institutions
to temporarily halt direct involvement in Cryptocurrency activities but didn't mandate the cessation of banking services to crypto firms, contrary to claims of nationwide“debanking” within the industry.
A court had ordered the banking regulator to provide partially redacted copies of supervisory pause notices sent to undisclosed banks. This followed a lawsuit by History Associates Incorporated, a research group hired by Coinbase, demanding the agency release these...
Read More>>
About CryptoCurrencyWire
CryptoCurrencyWire
(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 70+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
CryptoCurrencyWire
New York, NY
212.994.9818 Office
[email protected]
CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN10012025000224011066ID1109077452
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.