Qatar World Coffee Expo 2025 From January 23

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar World Coffee 2025 is set to offer a rich blend of cutting-edge innovations, educational sessions, and vibrant coffee culture, bringing together 340 exhibitors and thousands of visitors at the Qatar National Centre (QNCC) from January 23-25.

Organisers noted that this three-day event, marked in the Qatar Calendar events, is poised to attract more than 12,000 visitors who will have the opportunity to explore a variety of experiences.

Hosted by the Qatar Specialty Coffee Association (Qatsca), this year's edition of the expo will host the Roasters Village, Brew & Espresso Bar, and Cupping Rooms, making it a premier gathering for the speciality coffee community.

The Qatar World Coffee Expo 2025, previously known as“Doha International Coffee Exhibition 2023”, aims to connect coffee producers, manufacturers, retailers, and traders, fostering connections within the Middle East's flourishing coffee industry.

Attendees can explore a bustling trade show floor and engage in popular features such as the Roasters Village, showcasing the art of coffee roasting; the Brew & Espresso Bar, where expert baristas will be at work; and dedicated Cupping Rooms for professional tasting sessions.

The expo will also host the Doha's Best Coffee Roasters Award and a Best Booth Award, celebrating excellence within the industry.

A major highlight of this event is the National Championship, a platform where Qatar's coffee community unites to celebrate exceptional talent.

Rooted in the shared vision of the Specialty Coffee Association of America and the Specialty Coffee Association of Europe, these competitions will showcase Qatar's growing influence in the global coffee scene.

According to the organisers, three major competitions will take place at the expo.

First is the Qatar National Barista Championship, which promotes excellence in coffee preparation, advancing the barista profession and engaging a worldwide audience.

Second is the Qatar National Latte Art Championship, highlighting artistic expression while challenging baristas on their on-demand performance, judged on visual attributes, creativity, and pattern consistency.

Third is the Qatar National Cup Tasters Championship, a contest that tests the speed, skill, and accuracy of professional coffee cuppers in distinguishing taste differences among speciality coffees.

Apart from the competitions, the Qatar World Coffee Expo 2025 will also offer lectures led by industry experts, digging deeper into the art and science of coffee.

Attendees can also participate in several workshops to gain hands-on experience in brewing techniques and exploring the artistry behind every cup.

These interactive sessions are designed to ignite a passion for coffee and enhance skills, regardless of their level, from beginner to expert.

MENAFN10012025000067011011ID1109077439