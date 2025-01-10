Jamaica Reports Growth In Marine Fish Production

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Latonya Linton

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – The of agriculture, fisheries and is reporting growth in the marine fish production sector, marine fish production from April to September in 2024 was 3,758,900 kilogrammes, said minister, Floyd Green.

“Our marine fish production would have seen a 51 percent increase in terms of production... which again we believe is due to better data collection, improved fishing techniques, and increased numbers of registered fisherfolk. Aquaculture production, on the other hand, was 174 metric tonnes, with over 713 acres of ponds being in production,” Green said, speaking at a press conference held recently at the ministry's Hope Gardens offices.

Minister Green also highlighted the positive impact of the fish sanctuaries on the sector.

“Sometimes we don't tell those stories but we are seeing some positive impact from our fish sanctuaries. In fact, we have heard significant reports of how good people are seeing lobster catch for this lobster season,” he said.

The National Fisheries Authority is responsible for the conservation and sustainable utilisation of Jamaica's fisheries resources in a manner that ensures optimum social and economic benefits to Jamaica.

