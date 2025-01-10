Japan Hydraulics Market Research 2020-2030 With 2023 As The Base Year - Revenue, Outlook, Trends, Companies, & Forecasts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Hydraulics | Revenue, Outlook, Trends, Companies, Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Value & Forecast: Market Forecast By Components, By Type, By End User And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Japan Hydraulics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2030.

The market is expected to witness steady expansion, driven by increasing demand across key sectors. The surge in major infrastructure projects in Japan, such as the Minami Ekimae Hotel and the Shitara Dam Project, is anticipated to boost construction activities. This rise in infrastructure development, including affordable housing and commercial buildings, will likely drive demand for construction equipment like excavators, bulldozers, and cranes, all of which rely on hydraulic systems.

Japan hydraulics market witnessed robust growth between 2020 and 2023, underpinned by key infrastructure developments such as the NRT14 Inzai Data Center. This upward trend was further supported by a thriving industrial sector, particularly in automotive production, which saw an increase from 7.39 million units in 2021 to 8.57 million units by 2023.

Additionally, Japanese manufacturers experienced a record $7.35 billion in industrial robot orders in FY2022, reflecting a 1.6% year-on-year increase, along with a 5.6% rise in robot production. These factors contributed significantly to the market's expansion. Moreover, strategic investments in large-scale projects, such as high-rise office redevelopments, hotel constructions, and railway initiatives in areas like Yaesu Nihonbashi, further fueled this growth, complemented by ongoing earthquake reconstruction efforts and heightened demand driven by global events such as the Tokyo Olympics.

Additionally, Japan Gold's 2023 exploration plan, which includes multiple drilling projects across Kyushu and Hokkaido, is expected to increase mining activity. This surge in mining operations will fuel demand for hydraulic systems, which are critical for powering mining equipment such as drills and loaders. The combined demand from the construction and mining sectors is poised to contribute significantly to the growth of the hydraulics market.

Moreover, Japan's strategic investment of over $75 billion in Indo-Pacific infrastructure by 2030, including projects like the Manila Light Rail Transit extension and Jakarta's East-West Metro Line, will further boost demand for hydraulic systems. Renewable energy projects such as the Nimaida Wind Farm, set for completion in 2026, and the Karatsu Biomass Power Plant are also expected to increase the demand for hydraulic equipment.

Market Segmentation By Types

Mobile hydraulics are expected to experience the fastest growth in Japan's hydraulics market, driven by their essential role in construction, agriculture, and material handling. This growth is fueled by the rise in infrastructure projects, the mechanization of agriculture, and the increasing demand for flexible, energy-efficient machinery across various sectors.

Market Segmentation By End User

Construction is expected to experience the most rapid growth in Japan's hydraulics market, driven by large-scale infrastructure projects, urban development, and a rising demand for advanced machinery. Increased investments in roads, bridges, and renewable energy infrastructure are significantly enhancing the need for hydraulic systems in heavy construction equipment, thereby propelling growth in this sector.

Market Segmentation By Component

Cylinders are anticipated to exhibit the most rapid growth in Japan's hydraulics market, owing to their critical function in construction, agriculture, and manufacturing. This growth is propelled by an increasing demand for heavy machinery, the mechanization of agriculture, and advancements in automation, alongside significant progress in smart cylinder technology within these sectors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3 Market Scope and Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions

3. Japan Hydraulics Market Overview

3.1 Japan Hydraulics Market Revenues, 2020-2030F

3.2 Japan Hydraulics Market Industry Life Cycle

3.3 Japan Hydraulics Market Porter Five Forces

4. Japan Hydraulics Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

5. Japan Hydraulics Market Trends

6. Japan Hydraulics Market Overview, By Component

6.1 Japan Hydraulics Market Revenues & Revenue Share, By Component, 2020-2030F

6.1.1 Japan Hydraulics Market Revenues & Revenue Share, By Motors, 2020-2030F

6.1.2 Japan Hydraulics Market Revenues & Revenue Share, By Pumps, 2020-2030F

6.1.3 Japan Hydraulics Market Revenues & Revenue Share, By Cylinders, 2020-2030F

6.1.4 Japan Hydraulics Market Revenues & Revenue Share, By Valves, 2020-2030F

6.1.5 Japan Hydraulics Market Revenues & Revenue Share, By Others, 2020-2030F

7. Japan Hydraulics Market Overview, By Type

7.1 Japan Hydraulics Market Revenues & Revenue Share, By Type, 2020-2030F

7.1.1 Japan Hydraulics Market Revenues & Revenue Share, By Mobile Hydraulics, 2020-2030F

7.1.2 Japan Hydraulics Market Revenues & Revenue Share, By Industrial Hydraulics, 2020-2030F

8. Japan Hydraulics Market Overview, By End User

8.1 Japan Hydraulics Market Revenues & Revenue Share, By End User, 2020-2030F

8.1.1 Japan Hydraulics Market Revenues & Revenue Share, By Construction 2020-2030F

8.1.2 Japan Hydraulics Market Revenues & Revenue Share, By Agriculture, 2020-2030F

8.1.3 Japan Hydraulics Market Revenues & Revenue Share, By Material Handling, 2020-2030F

8.1.4 Japan Hydraulics Market Revenues & Revenue Share, By Industrial, 2020-2030F

8.1.5 Japan Hydraulics Market Revenues & Revenue Share, By Others, 2020-2030F

9. Japan Hydraulics Market Key Performance Indicators

10. Japan Hydraulics Market Opportunity Assessment

10.1 Japan Hydraulics Market Opportunity Assessment, By Component

10.2 Japan Hydraulics Market Opportunity Assessment, By Type

10.3 Japan Hydraulics Market Opportunity Assessment, By End User

11. Japan Hydraulics Market Competitive Landscape

11.1 Japan Hydraulics Market Revenue Ranking, By Companies, 2024

11.2 Japan Hydraulics Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating and Technical Parameters

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

12.2 Nidec Motor Corporation

12.3 Bosch Rexroth Corporation

12.4 SMC Corporation

12.5 KYB Corporation

12.6 KOYO Seiki Co. Ltd.

12.7 Nabtesco Group

12.8 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp

12.9 Daikin Industries, Ltd.

12.10 Shimadzu Precision Technology

13. Key Strategic Recommendations

14. Disclaimer

List Of Figures

Japan Hydraulics Market Revenues, 2020-2030F ($ Million)

Japan Infrastructure Investment, 2020-2040F ($ Billion)

Electric Power Consumption of Pneumatic & Standard Hydraulics System

Initial Cost Comparison Pneumatic & Standard Hydraulics System

Japan Hydraulics Market Revenues Share, By Component, 2023 & 2030F

Japan Hydraulics Market Revenues Share, By Type, 2023 & 2030F

Japan Hydraulics Market Revenues Share, By End User, 2023 & 2030F

Japan Construction Market Investment Trends and Estimates, 2020-2025F, ($ Billion)

Japan Battery Electric Vehicle Sales, 2020-2023, (In Units)

Japan Automotive Production Volume, 2020-2024, (In Units)

Japan Car Sales Volume, 2020-2023, (In Units)

Japan Hydraulics Market Opportunity Assessment, By Component (2030F)

Japan Hydraulics Market Opportunity Assessment, By Type (2030F)

Japan Hydraulics Market Opportunity Assessment, By End User (2030F)

Japan Hydraulics Market Revenue Ranking, By Companies, 2023

List of Tables

Major Upcoming Infrastructure Projects in Japan

Japan Hydraulics Market Revenues, By Component, 2020-2030F ($ Million)

Japan Hydraulics Market Revenues, By Type, 2020-2030F ($ Million)

Japan Hydraulics Market Revenues, By End User, 2020-2030F ($ Million)



