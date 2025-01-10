EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

PPC Renewables places three orders with Nordex Group totalling 100 MW nominal capacity in Greece

10.01.2025

Nordex Group breaks the mark of 1 GW of sold turbines in the Hellenic Republic Hamburg, 10 January 2025. In December 2024, PPC Renewables, a 100 percent subsidiary company of PPC Group, ordered 19 N149/5.X turbines from the Nordex Group in Greece. The turbines with hub heights of 100 metres are intended for three projects totalling 100 MW nominal capacity. The orders also include the Premium Service for the maintenance of the turbines over a 20-year period. The Rodopi, Livadaki, and Timenio wind farms will be built in northern Greece in the Rhodope Mountains, in the middle of the southern mainland in Phocis and in Arcadia on the Peloponnese peninsula. After completion in 2026 all three wind farms will generate more than 280 GWh, thus leading to the avoidance of more than 142,000 tonnes of CO2 emitted. Thanks to the orders, the Nordex Group has now surpassed the 1 GW mark of sold turbines in Greece. “With these new orders we are solidifying our position as a key player in the Greek market. We have surpassed the mark of 1 GW sold turbines and are proud of this success since we reactivated our business in Greece 2018. And we are very glad to partner now also with PPC Renewables. With the Delta4000 series, PPC will obtain a technology that will optimize the energy output of their wind farms,” says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group. About PPC Renewables PPC Renewables is a pilar of growth for the PPC Group green portfolio and a wholly owned PPC subsidiary. PPC Renewables invests in the power of nature through the generation of energy from RES and energy storage. In addition to its large-scale photovoltaic and wind projects, the company innovates in Southeastern Europe through projects covering the full range of renewable energy sources (wind, solar, hydro, geothermal and biomass). PPC Group moves dynamically with the development of new RES, as new wind and photovoltaic projects are added to the company's existing portfolio, which currently has an installed capacity of approximately 5.5GW. Currently, PPC Group has a pipeline of RES projects under construction or ready to build of approximately 3.8 GW, including the abovementioned wind parks.

The Nordex Group - a profile The Group has installed more than 53 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,200 employees, and the Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Nordex' product portfolio is currently focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with constrained grid capacity. Contact person for press:

