UK PM, French Pres. Discuss Ukraine, Mideast, Europe

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- UK Prime Keir Starmer and visiting French President Emmanuel discussed a number of international issues, primarily Ukraine, Middle East, European relations and bilateral affairs.

During the meeting, held at Chequers late Thursday, both leaders underscored the need for unity in uncertain times. On the Middle East, the Prime Minister and President agreed on the importance of stability and security in the region, as well as the need to avoid regional escalation, the Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.

On Ukraine, the leaders reiterated their unwavering support and discussed the importance of ensuring Ukraine is in the strongest possible position in 2025, it added.

Turning to the UK-France bilateral Summit taking place later this year, the leaders discussed their aims to deepen cooperation on growth, defence, security, AI and energy to deliver for people in both the UK and France, according to the release. (end)

