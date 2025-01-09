SW Strategies Expands Into Vietnam With New Hire

(MENAFN- PRovoke) VIETNAM - Public relations and strategic communications firm SW Strategies has expanded into Vietnam with the appointment of Anh Thu Lai as its new PR consultant, based in Ho Chi Minh City.



Lai (pictured, right) will support SW Strategies' outreach in the Vietnamese for clients while expanding the company's services across the ASEAN region.



She began her career in communications with a focus on public relations, content development, and relations. Lai was previously with Zalo, handling public relations communications, a role she held for three years.



“I am excited to be able to join a team of experts based within Southeast Asia. Working beyond borders for our clients with my teammates, who are all in major markets within the region, is truly significant as I develop my skills as a PR practitioner,” said Lai.



“Over the last 12 months, we have built the team brick by brick across the major markets in Southeast Asia,” said Jose Raymond (pictured, left), managing director of SW Strategies in a conversation with PRovoke Media.“For now we have full time communications and engagement experts in the major SEA markets such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and now Vietnam.”



Raymond added that the team across the region is its "window and doors" to the respective countries and through them, it will expect more doors to be opened.



“We already have clients with an interest in Vietnam and our role is to support them as much as possible while building up our credentials in the market,” he said, adding that the future of communications is not just about getting stories published in the media but also the extent of how we will be able to help clients extend their influence to key stakeholders and partners.



“For this, we need an active team on the ground,” said Raymond.“Our team is still relatively small compared to the big boys, but that's the place we want to play in, to be able to help the smaller SMEs and also non-profits and social enterprises which are trying to regionalise and need cost-effective solutions.”



Raymond added that depending on the agency's client demands, it will anchor and entrench itself within SEA and then start to hit out at other markets within Asia Pacific.

