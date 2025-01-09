Sidetrade reaches new heights in information security with SOC 1® and SOC 2® Type 2 attestations, and ISO 27001 certification renewal

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sidetrade , the global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, has advanced to SOC 1® Type 2 and SOC 2® Type 2 assurance reports and successfully renewed its ISO 27001:2022 certification for the fifth consecutive year.

Building on its achievement of SOC 1 ® Type 1 and SOC 2 ® Type 1 assurance first obtained in January 2024, this milestone reflects a significant improvement and demonstrates Sidetrade's dedication to consistently improving its security and operational practices.

Laurent Pontier, Sidetrade's CTO Chief of Staff, commented: “We are extremely proud of our strong commitment to information security, assurance and operational excellence at Sidetrade. These achievements have become a defining advantage in the financial software landscape, particularly in the Order-to-Cash process, where secure and efficient management of financial workflows is critical.

“SOC 1® Type 2 and SOC 2® Type 2 assurance reports are of particular relevance to our clients in North America, those operating in regulated sectors, and businesses prioritizing data security. These attestations and certifications provide assurance to our customers and partners worldwide that we adhere to international best practices in security, reliability, and compliance, and consistently strive to surpass them with the utmost rigor year after year."

The SOC (System and Organization Controls ) reporting process provides an industry benchmark for evaluating the security, reliability, and effectiveness of third-party service providers. SOC 1® (ISAE 3402) focuses on the financial reporting aspects of Sidetrade's solutions, validating the controls' effectiveness that support accurate and secure financial operations. In contrast, SOC 2® (ISAE 3000) addresses the broader security framework across the entire organization.

The advancement from Type 1 to Type 2 attestations demonstrates that Sidetrade not only has designed controls that comply with the most stringent international information security standards at a specific point in time, but also that they are operationally effective and consistently implemented over an extended period. This progression underscores Sidetrade's proactive efforts to stay ahead of evolving assurance and security challenges, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for organizations.

Additionally, Sidetrade has successfully renewed its ISO 27001:2022 certification for the fifth consecutive year since 2019. Issued by EY CertifyPoint, the internationally recognized certification sets the benchmark for secure information management, providing a comprehensive framework to protect data, mitigate security risks, and ensure organizations uphold international best practices. By achieving ISO 27001:2022 certification once again, Sidetrade reaffirms its dedication to information security, assuring customers that its data protection practices not only meet global standards but are also continually reviewed and improved to address emerging threats.

Find out more about Sidetrade's commitment to effective governance and Corporate Social Responsibility here .





