Azercell Receives Workplace Well-Being 2024 Award

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The leading mobile operator is recognized for its outstanding achievements in industrial safety and employee welfare

“Azercell Telecom” LLC has been honored with the "Workplace Well-Being 2024" award in recognition of its contributions to health, safety, and environmental standards (HSE). The award was presented at the Industrial Safety Summit, an event co-organized by the Azerbaijan State Scientific-Research Institute of Labour Protection and Safety Engineering under the of Emergency Situations and the "Azerbaijan Industrial Safety Association" Public Union.

The award highlights Azercell's commitment to advancing industrial safety and environmental protection. Experts praised the company's initiatives aimed at fostering safe working conditions, enhancing environmental sustainability, and addressing climate change challenges.

Held under the slogan "Towards Zero," the summit served as a platform for discussions on global innovations in industrial safety and labor protection. The event brought together over 350 participants, including representatives of private and public enterprises, executive directors, government officials, and industry experts.

With a strong focus on human capital, Azercell has consistently implemented comprehensive programs to create a comfortable, ergonomic, and sustainable work environment. These include health insurance, regular medical check-ups, psychological support services, and stress management training to enhance employee well-being.