Azercell Receives Workplace Well-Being 2024 Award

“Azercell Telecom” LLC has been honored with the "Workplace
Well-Being 2024" award in recognition of its contributions to
health, safety, and environmental standards (HSE). The award was
presented at the Industrial Safety Summit, an event co-organized by
the Azerbaijan State Scientific-Research Institute of Labour
Protection and Safety Engineering under the Ministry of Emergency
Situations and the "Azerbaijan Industrial Safety Association"
Public Union.
The award highlights Azercell's commitment to advancing
industrial safety and environmental protection. Experts praised the
company's initiatives aimed at fostering safe working conditions,
enhancing environmental sustainability, and addressing climate
change challenges.
Held under the slogan "Towards Zero," the summit served as a
platform for discussions on global innovations in industrial safety
and labor protection. The event brought together over 350
participants, including representatives of private and public
enterprises, executive directors, government officials, and
industry experts.
With a strong focus on human capital, Azercell has consistently
implemented comprehensive programs to create a comfortable,
ergonomic, and sustainable work environment. These include health
insurance, regular medical check-ups, psychological support
services, and stress management training to enhance employee
well-being.
For more information about“Azercell Telecom” LLC and its
activities, please visit the official
Azercel website.
