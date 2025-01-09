Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Newly Elected President Of Lebanon

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad on Thursday addressed a cable of congratulations to the newly elected president of the Republic of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun. His Highness the Crown Prince prayed to His Almighty (Allah) to grace His Excellency (the new president of Lebanon) with lasting health, success, and bless his country with security and stability. (end) rk

