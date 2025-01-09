US Earmarks USD 500 Million Worth Of Military Aid For Ukraine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- The United States declared on Thursday a new package of military aid for Ukraine amounting to USD 500 million.
The Pentagon said in a press release that it is the 74th tranche of military equipment to be dispatched to Kyiv by the administration of the departing president Joe Biden since August 2021.
It indicated that the assistance is necessary to support employment of the F-16 fighter jets and secure ammunition of various calibers. (end)
