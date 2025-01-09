PNY Reveals New Performance DDR5 Notebook Memory Upgrade Kits, Unlocking Next-Level Potential

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PNY ®

today announced the specifications and availability of its high-performance DDR5 notebook memory , offered in 64GB (2x32GB) and 32GB (2x16GB) kits. Designed for tech enthusiasts, creators, and gamers who demand unrivaled performance, premium quality, and blazing-fast speeds, this new memory module harnesses the power of DDR5, runs at 5600MHz, and features a CAS latency of 46.3

Next Generation Technology

PNY Performance DDR5 is built to support the growing lineup of motherboards compatible with the new DDR5 memory standard. This cutting-edge technology introduces a host of new features previously unavailable or limited in earlier generations of notebook memory. DDR5 enables higher-density modules, with capacities up to four times greater per module than DDR4 and supports faster standard frequencies. PNY's Performance DDR5 memory offers speeds of 5600MHz for outstanding performance and is available in 64GB (2x32GB) and 32GB (2x16GB) kits.3

Packed with Features

The DDR5 modules will operate at ultra-low 1.1 volts and feature on-die ECC support which increases efficiency. Existing DDR4 memory relies on the motherboard to handle voltage conversion, but DDR5 supports that conversion on-module resulting in lower voltage wear and less noise generation. Thanks to the on-module PMIC (Power Management IC), DDR5 provides enhanced power management with higher headroom for voltage adjustments and improved efficiency.

Product Specification





Frequency: 5600MHz (PC5-44800)3

Capacities: 64GB Kit (2x32GB), 32GB Kit (2x16GB)

Voltage: 1.1V

CAS Latency: 46 Warranty: Limited Lifetime

& 24/7 U.S. Based Technical Support

Product Availability

PNY's new Performance DDR5 Notebook Memory kits will be available at major retailers in mid-January.



64GB (2x32GB): $149.992 32GB (2x16GB): $82.992

About PNY Technologies

Create, store, and game with PNY. Established in 1985, PNY Technologies®, Inc. celebrates 40 years as a trusted global technology leader, and a manufacturer and supplier of NVIDIA® GeForce® Consumer and Professional GPU solutions, Flash Memory Cards, USB Flash Drives, Solid State Drives, and Computer Memory Upgrade Modules. Designed for casual and professional gamers, creators, tech enthusiasts, and hobbyists; the company's broad portfolio of reliable, cutting-edge technology products enhances digital experiences at work, home, and on the go.

Headquartered in the USA, PNY maintains facilities in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.