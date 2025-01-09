Earthquake close to Everest claims lives of 120

(MENAFN) A devastating earthquake struck China's Tibet Autonomous Region near Mount Everest on Tuesday, causing at least 126 fatalities and injuring 188 others, according to Xinhua news agency. The quake, with a magnitude of 7.1, had its epicenter in Dingri County, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Mount Everest, and occurred at a shallow depth of six miles. The tremors hit just after 9 am local time, with authorities in China reporting a magnitude of 6.8.



In Shigatse city, a hub for Tibetan Buddhism, many buildings collapsed, and emergency responders were seen rescuing victims and setting up shelters. The cold temperatures, dropping to minus six degrees Celsius (21 degrees Fahrenheit), further complicated rescue operations. The tremors were also felt in neighboring Nepal, Bhutan, and India, although no significant damage was reported outside of Tibet.



Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered extensive rescue efforts and allocated 100 million yuan (around $13.6 million) for disaster relief. The Mount Qomolangma Scenic Area has been closed as a safety precaution. The area has since experienced over 150 aftershocks, with the strongest recorded at a magnitude of 4.4.



Tibet's spiritual leader in exile, the Dalai Lama, expressed sorrow over the loss of life, offering prayers for the victims. The region remains seismically active due to the ongoing collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. In 2015, a major earthquake in Nepal also caused widespread devastation, claiming nearly 9,000 lives.

