(MENAFN) Elon Musk has sparked controversy by suggesting that the U.S. should intervene in Britain to "liberate" its citizens from what he calls a "tyrannical government." The Tesla and SpaceX CEO conducted a poll on his social platform X, asking users if America should step in, with 59% of respondents supporting the idea.



Musk’s comments have been part of an ongoing campaign against British Prime Keir Starmer, whom he accuses of failing to properly address the issue of grooming gangs, particularly when Starmer was head of the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service. Musk has criticized Starmer for allegedly not tackling the widespread abuse by gangs of predominantly Pakistani origin, who have been accused of systematically raping vulnerable young girls.



Musk has also accused Starmer of being complicit in covering up these crimes, which he claims were ignored by both local politicians and law enforcement due to fears of being perceived as racist. The billionaire has also targeted the British media for allegedly concealing the scope of the problem, calling the press "complicit" and labeling those involved in the cover-up as "despicable."

MENAFN09012025000045015687ID1109072568