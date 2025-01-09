Musk renews assault on British Premier due to mass-rape scandal

(MENAFN) Elon Musk renewed his criticism of British Prime Keir Starmer on Sunday, attacking his handling of the grooming-gangs scandal in a series of posts on X. Musk referenced reports alleging that the Home Office had urged not to investigate sexual exploitation cases involving underage girls in 2008, suggesting they had made "informed choices" despite being under the age of consent. Musk called for Starmer to resign, labeling him a “national embarrassment.”



Musk mocked Starmer's forthcoming response to the allegations, hinting at a weak defense. The grooming-gangs scandal involves men, mainly of Pakistani descent, who have exploited vulnerable girls on a large scale for decades, with multiple investigations revealing systemic failures in addressing the crimes. Reports from 2013 to 2015 highlighted how local politicians and police often avoided taking action due to concerns about being perceived as "racist."



Earlier this week, Musk accused Starmer of being complicit in the cover-up of these crimes, calling the gangs a "state-sponsored evil" and demanding that Starmer not only resign but also face criminal charges. Musk also criticized British media for downplaying the issue, calling them "beneath contempt" for allegedly hiding the truth about the abuse.



The controversy surrounding the grooming gangs has also led to a rift between Musk and Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, after Farage disagreed with Musk’s calls for the release of right-wing activist Tommy Robinson.

