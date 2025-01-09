Acaricides Market Trends In Europe, 2024-2028: Growing Importance Of Integrated Pest Management And Sustainable Agricultural Practices

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acaricides in Europe 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The acaricides market in Europe is forecasted to grow by USD 236.5 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by increasing need for bio-based acaricides, need for increased crop productivity, and protection for livestock and agricultural crops.

The study identifies the increasing demand for natural products as one of the prime reasons driving market growth during the next few years. Also, growing importance of integrated pest management and sustainable agricultural practices will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The acaricides market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Application



Agriculture

Animal Husbandry Others

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading acaricides market in vendors in Europe.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



BASF SE

Bayer AG

Corteva Inc.

Dow Inc.

FMC Corp.

Hockley House

Lanxess AG

Merck and Co. Inc.

Nichino Europe Co. Ltd.

Nissan Chemical Corp.

Nufarm Ltd.

Syngenta Crop Protection AG UPL Ltd.

