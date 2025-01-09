Malaysia, Indonesia To Enhance Regional Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- Malaysian Prime Anwar Ibrahim and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto stressed the importance of strengthening the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) community and enhancing regional cooperation during Malaysia's chairmanship of the association this year.

In a press statement Thursday, Ibrahim said Subianto announced this commitment during a closed meeting held during his visit to the Malaysian capital today, adding, "he will make another visit at the end of January to discuss common issues directly and frankly."

The two sides discussed bilateral relations with a focus on enhancing trade, investment, border cooperation and resolving outstanding issues.

The Indonesian President arrived in Malaysia on a one-day private visit, his first since assuming office in October 2024. (end)

