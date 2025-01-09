Celia Tombalakian Unveils Dynamic New Personal Website

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) New York, NY, 9th January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Celia Tombalakian, a distinguished beauty and personal care executive, is proud to announce the launch of her new personal website, . Designed to be a hub of inspiration and thought leadership, the site offers visitors an inside look at Celia's career, her perspectives on marketing and innovation, and her dedication to empowering the next generation of leaders.







Known for her transformative contributions to global brands, Celia has taken her expertise online to provide accessible insights for professionals across industries. Whether you're seeking advice on agile marketing strategies, exploring the role of AI in consumer experiences, or learning about authentic leadership, serves as a resource for individuals and organizations looking to thrive in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

“I created this website to share the lessons I've learned throughout my career and foster meaningful connections,” Celia shared.“My hope is that it becomes a space where ideas are sparked, challenges are met with actionable solutions, and curiosity leads to innovation.”

Website Highlights



Blog and Thought Leadership: Dive into topics ranging from digital transformation to inclusive brand strategies, all through Celia's unique lens as a seasoned marketer and innovator.

Professional Journey: Explore Celia's extensive background in industries like beauty, healthcare, and consumer packaged goods, including her role as Global Vice President of Marketing for Sally Hansen.

Resources and Media: Access articles, interviews, and speaking engagements that showcase Celia's expertise and commitment to driving change. Contact and Collaboration: Learn how to connect directly with Celia for speaking engagements, consulting opportunities, or mentorship initiatives.

The launch of reflects Celia's passion for creating spaces where strategy, creativity, and community intersect. In addition to highlighting her professional journey, the site underscores her advocacy for mentorship, sustainable innovation, and leveraging technology to enhance consumer experiences.

Celia's vision for the website is simple yet impactful: to inspire others to lead authentically, innovate fearlessly, and make meaningful connections in their respective fields.

About Celia Tombalakian

Celia Tombalakian is a beauty and personal care executive based in New York City, renowned for her expertise in blending creativity, strategy, and innovation to drive brand growth. With a career spanning healthcare, consumer packaged goods, and beauty, she is passionate about mentorship, AI-driven marketing, and sustainable brand development.

To read more, visit the website here: