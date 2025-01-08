XAU/USD Analysis Today 08/01: Bullish Attempt (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Since the start of trading this week, prices have been trying to rebound upwards with gains extending to the resistance level of $2665 per ounce.

Obviously, that's before the price gains stalled amid a recovery in the US dollar and stabilized around $2650 per ounce at the time of writing this analysis. This comes in anticipation of important US events and data, led by the announcement today of the minutes of the latest US Reserve meeting, followed by the announcement of important US jobs figures at the end of the week.

Reasons for the recent rise in the price of gold

According to gold trading company platforms, spot gold prices have found positive momentum amid uncertainty about US tariff policy ahead of Trump's inauguration. In addition, the People's Bank of China added gold to its reserves for the second consecutive month, according to official data. Now, gold traders are awaiting further US jobs data, including the non-farm payrolls report, as well as the latest minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) for additional policy guidance. Overall, the strength of the US dollar has had a greater impact on gold price performance, as low interest rates typically benefit the non-yielding metal.

According to Forex trading, the US dollar price has returned around its highest level in two years after it received strong support from the announcement of an increase in US job opportunities, highlighting the flexibility in the Labor market. In addition, the latest data from the Institute for Supply Management showed an acceleration in activity and a rise in prices, which fuelled concerns about ongoing inflation and reduced expectations of a significant reduction in US interest rates by the US Federal Reserve in the coming months.

According to economic calendar data, US services sector growth accelerated in December, boosting business activity and pushing prices to their highest levels since early 2023. Also, US job openings rose by 259,000 to 8.098 million in November, exceeding expectations and reaching a six-month high. Concurrently, Investors are focused on the monthly US jobs report on Friday, one of the last major data releases before the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy decision.

Currently, financial markets are pricing in less than 50 basis points of total easing this year Treasury yields hover around 8-month high

Meanwhile, another factor affecting the gold market is the rise in US Treasury yields. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond remained at around 4.69% on Wednesday, steady at an eight-month high as strong US economic data reduced expectations for further US interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

With Trump's inauguration approaching, options are pointing to the possibility of the US 10-year Treasury yield rising to 5% – a level not seen since October 2023. Furthermore, speculation that Trump's policies will spur rapid inflation and high deficits as the US economy advances has sent the yield on the 10-year Treasury note up by about half a percentage point over the past month to nearly 4.7%. moreover, the wave of corporate bond issuance and $119 billion from US debt auctions this week – with more government borrowing expected in the coming weeks – added to the upward pressure Tips

Dear follower, we know very well that no matter what the dollar price is, global geopolitical tensions. Also, central bank purchases will remain important factors supporting gold gains Price Technical Analysis and Expectations Today:

Dear reader, according to the daily chart and the forecasts of gold analysts today, the gold price is stabilizing in a neutral position and the trend will be bullish if the bulls move prices towards the resistance levels of $2665 and $2685, respectively. Thus, in turn will push spot gold prices towards the psychological peak of $270, which will support the strength of the bulls' control over the trend and signal a new significant upward movement. The directions of technical indicators, led by the Relative Strength Index and the MACD, are still neutral so far.

Conversely, and over the same time frame, breaking the support levels of $2628, $2615, and $2585 will be important for the bears' control over the trend. at the same time, that will encourage gold investors to consider buying gold again.

