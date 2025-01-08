Brazil’S Agri Exports To Egypt Rise 91.4%

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian agribusiness exports to Egypt reached USD 3.3 billion last year, a 91.4% increase compared to 2023, according to information from the Latin American giant's of and Livestock released on Wednesday (8). Overall, Brazilian agribusiness exports grossed USD 164.4 billion in 2024, a 1.3% decrease compared to 2023. This represents the second-best performance in the historical series.

According to the ministry's information, the decline is due to the drop in the value of exported products last year compared to 2023, including soybeans, corn, sugar, beef, cotton, chicken, and pork. Regarding Egypt, the detailed report released by ministry indicated that the largest growth in the value of imports of Brazilian products was recorded in the purchases of corn, raw cane sugar, soybeans, and unprocessed tobacco. Egypt alone accounted for 2% of Brazil's agribusiness exports.

exports

The United Arab Emirates was the top Arab importer of the Brazilian agriculture and livestock goods, with imports totaling USD 3.4 billion, a 46% increase from 2023. Like Egypt, the UAE accounted for 2% of agribusiness sales. This growth was driven by shipments of raw cane sugar and raw beef. Among all countries, the top customer of Brazilian agribusiness was China, which received 30% of the sector's exports, or USD 49.7 billion. It was followed by the United States and the Netherlands rounding out the top three destinations.

Considering blocs and regions, sales to the Middle East totaled USD 13.9 billion, a 20.4% increase. To Africa, exports from the sector amounted to USD 12.5 billion, an expansion of 24.4%. According to the ministry, there is an expectation of a record grain harvest in Brazil this year, which could result in an increase in the country's agribusiness exports. Top agribusiness exports from Brazil in 2024 were soybeans, sugar, beef, coffee, pulp, soybean meal, chicken, corn, cotton, and orange juice. Last year, the sector accounted for 49% of Brazil's exports.

Among the inputs imported by the sector, fertilizer purchases totaled USD 13.6 billion, a 7.2% decrease compared to 2023. However, in volume, fertilizer imports rose by 8.2% year-on-year.

Read on:

Egypt grows as Brazil's trade partner

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Claudio Neves/Ports of Paraná

The post Brazil's agri exports to Egypt rise 91.4% appeared first on ANBA News Agency .