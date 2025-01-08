Be Respectful To Peoples' Mandate: Ruhullah To Omar



Ruhullah said,“The BJP has designed the system in a way that even if an elected led by Omar Abdullah is in place, its authority would be diminished by the LG. Whenever the Chief convenes a meeting, the LG holds a similar one the next day, creating the impression that he is in charge.” He further highlighted the lack of clarity in the business rules, which he claimed adds to the ambiguity in governance.

Ruhullah accused the BJP of actively seeking ways to disempower the people of Jammu and Kashmir and being dismissive of their aspirations. He alleged that the party's actions reflect a disregard for the popular mandate given to the National Conference by the people.

“The BJP's strategy is disrespectful to the democratic aspirations of the people of J&K. It undermines their mandate and seeks to weaken their political voice further,” he remarked.

Responding to a question, Ruhullah advised NC leader Omar Abdullah to remain closely aligned with the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized the heavy mandate the NC has received and urged the Chief Minister to respect and uphold it.

“Omar Abdullah must stay connected with the people's aspirations. If he distances himself from their expectations, he risks being seen as a representative of Delhi rather than the leader of Jammu and Kashmir,” Ruhullah warned.

He further stressed that the government of India must respect the overwhelming mandate given to the NC, warning that any disregard could be disastrous for the broader idea of India.

Ruhullah also voiced concerns about the future direction of governance in Jammu and Kashmir, suggesting that the BJP is not inclined to meet public expectations. He said Omar Abdullah's leadership would be judged by his efforts to restore statehood and Article 370.

“The people fear that their expectations will not be met. Omar Abdullah must lead the struggle for statehood and the restoration of Article 370, or risk being perceived as a proxy for Delhi,” he said. (KNT)

