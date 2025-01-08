Be Respectful To Peoples' Mandate: Ruhullah To Omar
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National conference leader and Member of Parliament, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, Wednesday expressed skepticism about the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir in the near future. He accused the BJP of orchestrating a governance structure in J&K that sidelined the role of an elected government, leaving it overshadowed by the Lieutenant Governor.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ruhullah said,“The BJP has designed the system in a way that even if an elected government led by Omar Abdullah is in place, its authority would be diminished by the LG. Whenever the Chief Minister convenes a meeting, the LG holds a similar one the next day, creating the impression that he is in charge.” He further highlighted the lack of clarity in the business rules, which he claimed adds to the ambiguity in governance.
Ruhullah accused the BJP of actively seeking ways to disempower the people of Jammu and Kashmir and being dismissive of their aspirations. He alleged that the party's actions reflect a disregard for the popular mandate given to the National Conference by the people.
ADVERTISEMENT
“The BJP's strategy is disrespectful to the democratic aspirations of the people of J&K. It undermines their mandate and seeks to weaken their political voice further,” he remarked.
Responding to a question, Ruhullah advised NC leader Omar Abdullah to remain closely aligned with the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized the heavy mandate the NC has received and urged the Chief Minister to respect and uphold it.
Read Also
Z-Morh Tunnel To Transform Winter Tourism: Omar
Omar Pays Tributes to Mufti Sayeed On Death Anniversary
“Omar Abdullah must stay connected with the people's aspirations. If he distances himself from their expectations, he risks being seen as a representative of Delhi rather than the leader of Jammu and Kashmir,” Ruhullah warned.
He further stressed that the government of India must respect the overwhelming mandate given to the NC, warning that any disregard could be disastrous for the broader idea of India.
Ruhullah also voiced concerns about the future direction of governance in Jammu and Kashmir, suggesting that the BJP is not inclined to meet public expectations. He said Omar Abdullah's leadership would be judged by his efforts to restore statehood and Article 370.
“The people fear that their expectations will not be met. Omar Abdullah must lead the struggle for statehood and the restoration of Article 370, or risk being perceived as a proxy for Delhi,” he said. (KNT)
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN08012025000215011059ID1109069769
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.