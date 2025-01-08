Disinfo Watchdog Refutes Reports Of Zelensky Buying Villa On Saint-Barthélemy Island

Disinfo Watchdog Refutes Reports Of Zelensky Buying Villa On Saint-Barthélemy Island
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Claims that President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine allegedly purchased a "villa with an underground bunker" worth EUR 17 million on the "billionaire island" of Saint-Barthélemy is yet another fabrication by Russian propagandists.
That's according to the Center for Countering Disinformation , Ukrinform reports.
Propagandists allege that the villa was purchased by the Cypriot company Aldorante LTD, but there is no evidence or confirmation to support this claim. They also fail to provide any official documents or credible sources, the statement notes.
"This isn't the first time Russian propaganda has spread similar fakes about President Zelensky, with the clear intent of discrediting him," the Ukrainian watchdog emphasized.
As reported, the CCD previously denied the fake about Zelensky's "purchase" of Joseph Goebbels' villa worth EUR 8 million.
