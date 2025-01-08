Speedy Peedy Towing Launches New Website & SEO Strategy

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) West Allis, Wisconsin, January 8, 2025 - Speedy Peedy Towing is proud of the results they have received since they launched their newly redesigned website and a cutting-edge SEO strategy, which has driven a 6X increase in leads and a 107% increase in website traffic within just five months.



The revamped website and strategic digital marketing initiatives were rolled out on April 7, 2024 to align with the company's growth goals and better serve customers across the West Allis market. Their objectives included expanding presence to nearby cities including Hales Corners, Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Greenfield, and Brookfield, Wisconsin.



The marketing strategy was devised and executed in partnership with Local Web Concepts, a Milwaukee-based online marketing agency that promotes Wisconsin's local businesses.



“The primary focus was to target West Allis and nearby cities to ensure Speedy Peedy Towing could meet and exceed its business goals,” said James Clark, Head of SEO at Local Web Concepts.“By applying a comprehensive local SEO strategy and creating service-specific pages, we helped the company connect with customers searching for reliable roadside assistance in their immediate area.”



The website's redesign introduced new pages for specified services like:



.Roadside Recovery

.Heavy Duty Towing

.Medium Duty Towing

.Car Towing

.Flat Tire Repair

.Key Lockout Services

.Battery Jumpstarts



A towing calculator was also added to the website to help customers estimate towing costs, while new pages were optimized with informative content and expert tips to guide users seeking roadside assistance. The new intuitive site also features city pages and professional photos showcasing the company's expertise and fleet of high-end trucks.



The redesign and SEO campaign has delivered a sixfold increase in leads, a 107% spike in website traffic, and the #1 position in Google searches for essential towing services. With their improved online presence delivering exceptional results, Speedy Peedy Towing continues to uphold its commitment to transparency, professionalism, and first-class customer service.



The company's strong online presence ensures that drivers in West Allis and beyond can access timely and reliable towing and roadside services when they need them most.



For more information about Speedy Peedy Towing or to explore the newly launched website, visit





