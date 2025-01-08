Automotive Plastics Market Growing Steadily At 7.5% CAGR, Surging Towards US$ 59.04 Billion Valuation By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Plastics Market

The growing demand for lightweight materials worldwide is a prominent factor driving the automotive plastics market

- Polaris ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive plastics market forecast for 2032 is a specialized study of the with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.The recently published automotive plastics market study report by Polaris Market Research reveals that the global market was USD 30.83 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 7.5% projected from 2024 to 2032. The global market is expected to offer an absolute opportunity of USD 59.04 billion by 2032.What are Automotive Plastics?As plastics are weightless and economical, they are an enormously alluring prospect for automotive makers currently. As fuel productivity becomes a growing worry for consumers, any reduction in weight can be interpreted instantly into an upliftment in sales. Additionally, plastics are aversion-proof, durable, flexible, and provide more profound design liberation than metals. Polypropylene is an excessively durable polymer generated from propylene. Due to its longevity and chemical proof, polypropylene is utilized in everything from bumpers to cable cushioning to carpet fibers. Growing focus on ecological sustainability pushing automakers towards environmentally friendly and recyclable plastics solutions impacting the automotive plastics market growth favourably.

Who Makes Automotive Plastics?

.Arkal Automotive.Arkema SA.BASF SE.Borealis AG.Covestro AG.DSM Engineering.Evonik Industries AG.ExxonMobil Corporation.LANXESS.LG Chem.LyondellBasell.SABIC

are some of the leading players in the automotive plastics market. The market is in an elevated growth phase and proliferating due to its fairly integrated framework. The market is portrayed by notable inventions pushed by growing demand for their weightlessness, inventiveness, and flexibility.

Some of the latest developments in the market are:

.In August 2024, AC Plastics declared the triumphant obtaining of two prominent contracts to injection mold constituents for approaching models of two opulent car brands made in the UK..In June 2024, Covestro, Neste, and Borealis consented to transfigure rejected tires into elevated standard plastics for the automotive industry. The market is portrayed by notable inventions pushed by growing demand for their weightlessness, inventiveness, and flexibility.Some of the latest developments in the market are:.In August 2024, AC Plastics declared the triumphant obtaining of two prominent contracts to injection mold constituents for approaching models of two opulent car brands made in the UK..In June 2024, Covestro, Neste, and Borealis consented to transfigure rejected tires into elevated standard plastics for the automotive industry.What's Driving Market Forward?Growth in Hydrogen Repository Technologies: The market is poised for notable growth, pushed by the progression in hydrogen repository technologies as the industry moves towards hydrogen vehicles. Carbon fiber, acknowledged for its weightless and robust attributes, is important in manufacturing hydrogen repository tanks.Strong Emission Standards: Robust emission standards are driving notable alterations in the market as manufacturers struggle to encounter strict ecological directives. Governments globally are executing stringent discharge standards to fight climate change and decrease contamination. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on automotive plastics market sales.Growth in the Demand for Electric Vehicles: The surge in demand for electric vehicles has surged the acquisition of weightless materials, involving automotive plastics, to improve the productivity and pulling potential of EV engines.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=Ein&utm_medium=Ein&utm_campaign=Ein&utm_id=01Which Region Leads Market Growth?Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest automotive plastics market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to the obtainability of cost-effective labor, land, and resources and the augmenting automotive industry in surfacing nations such as India, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand.North America: North America is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2024 to 2032. How Is Market Segmentation Done?

By Product Outlook.Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS).Polypropylene (PP)oPP LGF 20oPP LGF 30oPP LGF 40oOthers.Polyurethane (PU).Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)oRigid PVCoFlexible PVC.Polyethylene (PE)oHigh-density Polyethylene (HDPE)oOther PE Grades.Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT).Polycarbonate (PC).Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA).Polyamide (Nylon 6, Nylon 66).OthersBy Process Outlook.Injection Molding.Blow Molding.Thermoforming.OthersBy Vehicle Type Outlook.Passenger CarsoInternal Combustion Engine (ICE) VehiclesoElectric Vehicles.Light Commercial Vehicles.Medium & Heavy Commercial VehiclesBy Application Outlook.Powertrains.Electrical Components.Interior FurnishingoIMD or IMLoOthers.Exterior Furnishing.Under the hood.ChassisBy Regional Outlook.North AmericaoUSoCanada.EuropeoGermanyoFranceoUKoItalyoSpainoNetherlandsoRussiaoRest of Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoMalaysiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoAustraliaoVietnamoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoIsraeloSouth AfricaoRest of the Middle East & Africa.Latin AmericaoMexicooBraziloArgentinaoRest of Latin America

FAQs:

How much is the automotive plastics market?
The market size was valued at USD 30.83 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 59.04 billion by 2032.

Which region dominated the automotive plastics market in 2023?
Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2023.

Which segment, based on product analysis, spearheaded the market in the forecast period?
The polypropylene (PP) segment spearheaded the market during 2024-2032.

What is the growth rate of the market?
The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during 2024–2032. 