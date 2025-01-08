Israeli Occupation Bombards West Bank Town Killing Three

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- Israeli forces bombarded the West town of Tamoun on Wednesday causing martyrdom of two Palestinian children and one adult.

Palestinian sources said the martyrs were identified as Hamza Besharat, 10, Reda Besharat, nine, and Adam Besharat, aged 23, adding that the occupation seized the corpses.

Meanwhile, the occupation station reported that the Israeli troops attacked and killed three individuals who were trying to explosives. However, the Palestinian sources identified the trio as civilians, adding that were near their houses when they were shot dead.

Meanwhile, the general authority for religious affairs said in a statement that Abdulrahman bani Odeh, 24, died after succumbing to injuries he had sustained on Tuesday when the occupation forces were storming Tamoun.

The occupiers have been holding his body. (end)

