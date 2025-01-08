Moments With Marianne Ranked #5 On Feedspot's 2025 List Of Best Spiritual Podcasts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Paving the Way for Spiritual Growth, Personal Transformation & Life-Changing Conversations Worldwide

- Marianne PestanaREDLANDS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Moments with Marianne, the acclaimed show and podcast hosted by Marianne Pestana , is proud to announce its recognition as #5 on Feedspot's highly regarded list of the 100 Best Spiritual Podcasts to Follow in 2025 . This marks the second time the show has been honored on this prestigious list, previously earning the #1 spot in 2024.Airing on KMET 1490AM & 98.1FM, an ABC News Radio Affiliate , Moments with Marianne reaches listeners across the airwaves and is downloaded in 126 countries worldwide.Feedspot's annual list celebrates podcasts that embody excellence in spiritual content, evaluating them based on quality, relevance, and audience engagement. Ranking among the top five is a reflection of Moments with Marianne's commitment to delivering thought-provoking episodes that resonate with listeners worldwide.Since its inception, Moments with Marianne has featured profound discussions with renowned authors, thought leaders, new voices, and visionaries, fostering a deeper understanding of personal growth, mindfulness, and spirituality. The show's unique ability to connect with listeners on a soul-stirring level continues to draw a dedicated and ever-growing audience.The Moments with Marianne podcast invites you to join the journey by exploring its inspiring library of episodes available on Apple, YouTube, Audible, Pandora, Spreaker, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and everywhere you listen to podcasts.About Moments with Marianne"Moments with Marianne" is a globally renowned radio show and podcast that inspires personal transformation, challenges limiting beliefs, and sparks spiritual growth. Hosted by Marianne Pestana, the show airs on KMET 1490AM & an ABC News Radio Affiliate, and features engaging interviews and powerful stories from some of the most respected voices in spirituality, self-help, psychology, consciousness, and mindfulness. With downloads in 126 countries, the podcast's influence reaches far and wide across the globe.

Belle Ferro

Moments with Marianne

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.