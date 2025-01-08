S. Korea, US Begin Analysis Of Crashed Plane's Black Box

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 8 (KUNA) - South Korea and the US have begun an analysis of the crashed Jeju Air plane's flight data recorder, and their joint investigation team is speeding up a probe of key components of the wreckage at the crash site that claimed 179 lives, Acting Interior Ko Ki-dong said Wednesday, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Ko made the remarks at a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters in Seoul, vowing to conduct an objective and fair investigation into the cause of the crash in compliance with international standards and relevant laws. "The investigation will be conducted by domestic and international experts, and its process and results will be disclosed as transparently as possible," Ko said.

The two countries have already established a 23-member joint investigation team that includes US experts from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board to look into the cause of the crash. All but two people on the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 plane carrying 181 died after it crashed at Muan International Airport on Dec 29.

Earlier this week, the plane's flight data recorder, also referred to as a black box, was sent to the US. Ko also said a dedicated support organization will be established within this month to better communicate with the bereaved families of the plane crash victims.

Meanwhile, the government has been conducting a safety inspection of all 101 Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by six airlines in South Korea following the crash. (end)

mk









MENAFN08012025000071011013ID1109066670