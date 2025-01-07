Barbadians Urged To Examine Constitutional Reform Report

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Sharon Austin

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (GIS) – Chairman of the Constitutional Reform Commission (CRC), Christopher Blackman, is encouraging Barbadians to thoroughly examine the Constitutional Reform Report, including in their various groups.

Blackman made the call on Sunday evening during a meeting at the Frank Collymore Hall, which gave members of the public an opportunity to ask questions and give feedback on the contents of the Report.

“I would suggest that this evening's discussion should not be the last of its kind. Whatever and whenever the parliamentary process form may take, ... I encourage all Barbadians to consider the Report of the CRC by its several Chapters, in their community meetings, Men's Fellowships, Mothers' Unions, PTAs, Fraternal Organisations, and groups like the Lions, Rotary Clubs, Toastmasters, and the university community. Seek out the community leaders in your society who would be knowledgeable in explaining matters to you,” He told the in-person and online audience.

Blackman stressed that the Commission's terms were advisory only, and explained that cabinet would determine which recommendations would be accepted, even where there was no dissenting opinion on a particular suggestion.

Blackman continued:“It is for the Cabinet of Barbados, when they have harmonised the varying recommendations of the CRC and the PRC [Parliamentary Reform Commission], that a Draft Constitution Bill containing the provisions agreed upon by the cabinet will be brought to Parliament for consideration. The Constitution Bill will need to be passed by a two-thirds majority in both the House of Assembly (20 members) and in the Senate (14 senators) for the Constitution to be adopted. Any changes that are sought to be made after the draft bill is laid in parliament would have to be done by members or senators, in the appropriate Chamber.”

Blackman urged the public to lobby their Members of Parliament or Senators if they have concerns, and make sure their voices are heard. He gave the assurance that additional copies of the Report would be printed in the future and collection points would be announced.

The CRC was sworn in on June 20, 2022, and its inaugural launch was four days later. The Report was presented to the president of Barbados, Dame Sandra Mason, on September 30, 2024.

