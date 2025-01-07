(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Hiking And Trail Footwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 8426.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.4 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, Japan, UK, Canada, India, South Korea, and Italy Key companies profiled Adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., BOREAL, Columbia Sportswear Co., Deckers Outdoor Corp., Frasers Group plc, GALAXY UNIVERSAL LLC, KEEN Inc., La Sportiva Spa, Lukas Meindl GmbH and Co. KG, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Red Wing Brands of America Inc., Skechers USA Inc., Tecnica Group SpA, Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd., and Wolverine World Wide Inc.

The hiking and trail footwear market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of outdoor activities such as fishing, camping, river rafting, wildlife photography, adventure sports, trekking, hunting, bird watching, rock climbing, and mountaineering. Consumers seek footwear with superior grip for forest trails and rugged terrain. Comfort and support are key features, with ankle support preferred for more challenging hikes. New trends include lightweight, customizable, performance-oriented footwear with smart technology, foot mapping, and GPS tracking. Synthetic, waterproof, and water-resistant materials are in demand, as are breathable and cushioned options. Health consciousness and experiential travel are driving factors, with a focus on durability, stability, and new features like mid-cut and high-cut designs. Trail running footwear is also gaining traction, offering lightweight and flexible options for avid hikers. The market is expected to continue growing with the rise of shared economy models and technological advancements.



The Hiking and Trail Footwear Market is experiencing a notable increase in demand for eco-friendly options. Consumers are increasingly conscious of their environmental impact, leading manufacturers to produce sustainable hiking and trail running shoes. Brands like Allbirds and Adidas have introduced lines made from recycled plastics, organic cotton, and natural rubber. These eco-friendly shoes offer sustainability without sacrificing performance. This trend is driving innovation in the industry, as more brands adopt sustainable practices and materials in their designs, catering to consumers' preference for ethical products.



chikungunya, yellow fever, and Japanese encephalitis. Preventive measures like appropriate clothing, insect repellents, and acclimatization to altitude can mitigate these risks. Proper footwear plays a crucial role in preventing injuries and enhancing comfort during hikes.

Segment Overview

This hiking and trail footwear market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Hiking footwear 1.2 Trail running footwear



2.1 Offline 2.2 Online



3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Hiking footwear-

Hiking footwear is an essential category of outdoor equipment, designed for protection during walking activities. Vendors like Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd. Provide a range of options, including ankle-length hiking shoes made from various materials. With growing consumer focus on eco-friendly products, ethically sourced faux leather and synthetic materials are increasingly used. Factors driving demand include the rise in adventure tourism and acceptance of hiking as a health-promoting leisure activity. However, trade tariffs on imported shoes in the US, primarily from China, may pose challenges for market growth. Despite this, the hiking footwear segment is expected to expand due to the increasing number of outdoor activity participants, which reached a record 168.1 million in the US in 2023.

Research Analysis

The hiking and trail footwear market caters to the needs of outdoor enthusiasts seeking comfortable and durable footwear for various hiking activities. From family hikes with kids to off-trail adventures and backpacking expeditions, hikers require footwear that offers safety, performance, and protection. Key features include waterproof materials, breathability, and foot protection. Hiking trails offer opportunities for wildlife research and forest exploration, making it essential to prioritize safety. Hikers can choose from hiking socks, trail running shoes, hiking sandals, and lightweight hiking boots, among others. Comfort and durability are crucial, with high-performance and smart footwear catering to active lifestyles. Hiking gear checklists include hiking poles, backpacks, and outdoor supplies. Mountain hiking and long-distance hiking require durable and best hiking boots, while mid-cut and leather footwear offer additional ankle support. Explore hiking destinations with confidence, knowing your footwear is ready for the adventure.

Market Research Overview

The hiking and trail footwear market caters to the growing demand for outdoor activities such as hiking, fishing, camping, river rafting, wildlife photography, adventure sports, trekking, and more. These activities often take place in various terrains, from forests and mountains to ancient monuments and national parks, requiring footwear with excellent grip and ankle support. Trail shoes and hiking footwear come in various cuts, including mid-cut and high-cut, and are designed for different terrains and activities. New features like lightweight materials, customization, smart technology, and waterproof properties are driving the market. Health consciousness and experiential travel are also key factors fueling growth. Technological advancements, such as foot mapping and GPS tracking, are adding to the performance-oriented footwear. The market includes a wide range of products, from synthetic hiking shoes to leather hiking boots, catering to different budgets and preferences. Trail running footwear and mountain biking shoes are also gaining popularity. The market is expected to grow due to increasing disposable income, fitness trends, and a growing interest in outdoor activities.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Hiking Footwear

Trail Running Footwear

Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Geography



Europe



North America



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

