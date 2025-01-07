Venezuela Severs Diplomatic Relations With Paraguay
By Alimat Aliyeva
On January 6, Venezuela severed diplomatic relations with
Paraguay and recalled its diplomats from the country,
"Venezuela, fully exercising its sovereignty, has decided to
sever diplomatic relations with the Republic of Paraguay and
immediately withdraw its diplomatic staff accredited in that
country," the statement said.
On January 5, Paraguayan President Santiago Peña announced his
support for Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo
González and recognized him as the winner of the Venezuelan
presidential election held on July 28.
It is important to note that Nicolás Maduro, who won the last
election, is set to be sworn in as president of Venezuela on
January 10 and will hold the position until 2031.
The diplomatic break comes amid rising tensions between
Venezuela and Paraguay, which are rooted in the political
polarization in Venezuela. While Nicolás Maduro's government is
recognized by some countries, many others, including Paraguay,
continue to support opposition figures.
