S. Korea Court Grants Extension Of Arrest Warrant For Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- South Korea's court on Tuesday granted an extension of a warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived imposition of martial law on December 3, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The Seoul Western District Court granted the extension requested by investigators, led by the Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), after the initial warrant expired Monday, according to officials.

The CIO's attempt to execute the warrant last Friday failed after presidential security personnel blocked investigators from entering the building of Yoon's official residence in central Seoul. While investigators did not disclose the duration of the extended warrant, it is believed to have been extended beyond the customary seven days, according to the report.

The CIO requested the initial warrant on December 30, charging Yoon with masterminding insurrection and abuse of power. The next day, the same court granted the warrant, marking the first time in history that a detention warrant was issued for a sitting president. With the extension, the CIO is expected to try again to execute the warrant against Yoon soon. (end)

mk







MENAFN07012025000071011013ID1109065070