EU Condemns North Korea's Hypersonic Missile Launch

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 7 (KUNA) --- The European Union condemned on Tuesday the launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile by North Korea, which Pyongyang claimed was equipped with a hypersonic warhead.

In a press release, the EU said that this constitutes a violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions and further escalates tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The statement expressed the EU's full solidarity with its partners in the region, especially South Korea and Japan.

The EU called on the People's Republic of Korea to "stop such illegal and escalatory actions and accept the dialogue offers from the main parties," emphasizing that this is "the only way to achieve sustainable peace and security on the Korean Peninsula."

Last night, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the test launch of a new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile.

The missile launch coincided with the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Seoul for talks. (end)

