Jordan, Syria Foreign Ministers Hold Talks In Amman

Amman, January 7 (Petra) -- of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Sheibani met in Amman on Tuesday to discuss Syria and ties.Sheibani is in Amman with a high-ranking delegation: Defence Minister Marhaf Abu Qasra, Head of Intelligence Anas Khattab, Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources Ghiath Diab and Minister of Electricity Omar Shaqrouk.Safadi and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Major General Yousef Huneiti, Director of the General Intelligence Service Major General Ahmad Hosni, and Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh, engaged in extensive talks with the Syrian delegation to discuss the situation in Syria and assisting Syria's rebuilding efforts and address challenges during the transitional period.The Jordanian and Syrian officials discussed commitment to deepen ties, reflecting the historic and strategic relationship between Jordan and Syria.Safadi and Sheibani agreed to establish working committees across several sectors, including energy, transport, water, trade, health and crossings. The committees will begin discussions on practical steps to launch cooperation between the two countries.The top diplomats discussed regional security challenges, particularly combating terrorism and addressing drug and weapon smuggling from Syria to Jordan. The cooperation aims to ensure border security and shared stability.In a joint press conference, Safadi said the Sheibani's visit builds on the earlier talks in Damascus. He reiterated that Jordan stands by Syria, stressing the importance of a stable and sovereign Syria for regional security.He noted that Jordan's stability is "intrinsically" linked to Syria's, urging regional cooperation in tackling challenges such as smuggling and terrorism. He stated, "Building a safe, stable and sovereign Syria is in Jordan's interest as it contributes to the stability of the entire region."Safadi discussed Jordan's readiness to provide electricity and natural gas to Syria and mentioned ongoing discussions about resuming civil aviation between the two countries.He said Jordan is committed to supporting Syria's efforts to recover and rebuild, noting the potential for closer economic cooperation through initiatives and partnerships.On Syrian refugees in Jordan, Safadi said Jordan is committed to providing a dignified life for refugees while preparing conditions for their voluntary return to Syria.Safadi emphasised the joint efforts between Jordan and Syria to combat drug and weapon smuggling and terrorism, highlighting the formation of committees to address these issues.He noted that Syria's stability is key to both countries' security and regional peace.Sheibani expressed gratitude for Jordan's hospitality toward Syrian refugees and underlined his administration's desire to strengthen ties with Jordan across political, economic and security domains.He thanked Jordan for supporting efforts to lift economic sanctions, which hinder Syria's recovery and invited Jordanian officials and businesses to explore investment opportunities in Syria.The discussions focused on energy cooperation. Jordan is ready to provide Syria with electricity and natural gas, with technical teams from both sides working to repair the electrical interconnection network between the two countries.Sheibani expressed Syria's need for fuel to operate power stations and petroleum derivatives, particularly liquefied petroleum gas and said Syria is committed to enhancing its partnership with Jordan.The energy ministers of both countries met to discuss Syria's energy needs, with Jordan offering to provide 250 megawatts of electricity once the Syrian electrical network is ready.Both sides agreed to continue discussions on repairing and enhancing the power connection between the two nations.Safadi concluded by reaffirming Jordan's commitment to supporting Syria in overcoming its challenges and rebuilding a sovereign, stable and unified Syria.He stressed the importance of mutual respect and cooperation between the two countries for the stability and prosperity of the region.