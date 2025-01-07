Fellowship Warriors Celebrate Dr. M L King Day And Black History Month By Providing Black Success Books To At-Risk Kids

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fellowship Warriors Logo

STEM Pioneers and Visionaries: A Compendium of African American Innovators and Inventors in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics

Southwest Warriors ABA Team

Donated will be“STEM Pioneers and Visionaries: A Compendium of African American Innovators and Inventors in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics”

- Aldis Presley, CEO of FW Inc, GA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In coordination with the book's author, Frances Presley Rice, and as part of an endeavor to both honor civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and recognize the achievements of African Americans during Black History Month, the non-profit Fellowship Warriors will acquire copies of the book and donate them to at-risk children in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area to help inspire them to strive for success.Author Frances Presley Rice said:“In the annals of history, there are ample African American leaders in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields who by their cleverness and resilience transformed every component of American life.” She stated:“Our nation's capacity and innovation are extended when we nurture our youth and encourage them to explore the possibilities of STEM field jobs. Rice also said:“The horizons of our youth and their dreams expand when we share instances of highly successful African Americans represented in STEM fields.”Aldis Presley, President and CEO of Fellowship Warriors and Coach of the Southwest Warriors ABA Basketball Team, said:“This book is invaluable for students.”The Organization's endeavor to donate this book available on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, Walmart , and other booksellers is part of their youth development basketball mission designed to help teach young people about the importance of making good decisions about their education, health and future. To accomplish this mission, the organization uses traveling basketball clinics that focus on resolution and communication skills, teamwork, service, physical fitness and nutrition.Donations are welcome from all who wish to assist the Fellowship Warriors achieve their mission of helping youth achieve their dreams while highlighting the remarkable contributions and enduring impact of African Americans who have broken barriers, inspired change, and left an indelible mark on the fabric of U.S. history.Donations may be made by visiting the organization's website .

Payton Onasis Mack

Fellowship Warriors Incorporated

+1 470-730-4253 ext. 401

email us here

STEM Pioneers and Visionaries Promo Video on YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.