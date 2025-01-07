KNG Undersec. Receives Egyptian Military Attache

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti National Guard (KNG), Lieu. Gen. Hashim Al-Refaie received Tuesday Egypt's Military Attache to Kuwait, Staff Brig. Mustafa Hassan. The meeting focused on ways to enhance cooperation between the National Guard and Egyptian military authorities, as well as addressing key issues of mutual interest. In a statement, the National Guard said that Al-Refaie conveyed greetings of the National Guard's leadership, emphasizing deep-rooted ties between Kuwait and Egypt. (end) ajr

