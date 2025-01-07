ANY.RUN's Q4 Malware Trends Report Reveals Rising Threats And Evolving Cybersecurity Challenges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ANY , a leading interactive malware analysis platform, has released its highly anticipated Malware Trends Report for Q4 2024, offering in-depth insights into the latest developments in the cybersecurity landscape. The report covers key trends such as the rise of advanced malware strains, emerging attack vectors, and the evolving tactics used by cybercriminals, providing a comprehensive overview of the most pressing cybersecurity challenges businesses face today.

Key Highlights from Q4 2024 Malware Trends Report

Interactive analysis sessions: ANY users engaged in 1,151,901 public analysis sessions in Q4, a 5.6% increase from Q3. 22.6% of sessions were flagged as malicious, and 6.2% as suspicious, highlighting the rise in cyber threats.

· Top malware types: Stealers led the threat landscape with 25,341 detections. Loaders and RATs remained common, while adware (1,666 detections) emerged in the top ten.

· Rising malware families: Stealc saw a significant rise of 136.3%, from 2,030 detections in Q3 to 4,790 in Q4. Lumma remained the most detected family with

6,982 detections.

· Phishing activity: Phishing-related tasks rose significantly to 82,684, with Storm1747 being the most active group.

· Evasion tactics: Attackers continued using PowerShell, Windows Command Shell, and various evasion techniques like virtualization and sandbox bypassing.

· Tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs): PowerShell and Windows Command Shell remained the top techniques, followed by spearphishing and scheduled tasks, reflecting evolving adversary methods.

For more detailed insights and the full report, visit the ANY blog .

How Experts and Organizations Can Use This Report for 2025 Cybersecurity

This report is an important resource for cybersecurity professionals, businesses, and threat analysts looking to stay ahead of emerging threats in 2025. By analyzing trends in malware activity, phishing campaigns, and evolving attack techniques, organizations can enhance their security strategies and better prepare for the challenges ahead.

ANY is an advanced interactive malware analysis platform designed to empower cybersecurity professionals with real-time insights into emerging threats. Offering tools like a dynamic malware sandbox and Threat Intelligence (TI) lookup, ANY allows users to analyze suspicious files and URLs, identify malware behavior, and track cybercriminal activity.

