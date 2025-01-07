Constellis Group Awarded OASIS+ Unrestricted IDIQ Contract

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis, a leading provider of advanced security solutions and mission support services to and commercial clients worldwide, announced today that Centerra, a Constellis company, was awarded a contract under the GSA One Solution for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS+) program.

"This contract award reflects our expertise and our ability to deliver global integrated services to our customers," said Terry Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Constellis. "We are proud to see the Constellis Group awarded the opportunity to continue to provide our clients with services ranging from traditional facilities support through integrated, cross-domain security solutions through this Best In Class contract."

OASIS+ offers Constellis a ten-year period of performance to provide customers across the federal government with facilities-related services including management and advisory, technical and engineering, intelligence, and logistics.

About Constellis

Constellis provides end-to-end facilities, risk management, and comprehensive security solutions to safeguard people and infrastructure. Operating globally and based in Herndon, Virginia, our employees bring unparalleled dedication and passion for creating a safer world while upholding the highest standards of compliance, quality, and integrity. Constellis' solutions include logistics and life support, technical services, contingency operations, UAV and counter UAV services, advanced training, K-9, emergency response, fleet maintenance, construction, background investigations, and tailored unique capabilities to support a wide variety of mission requirements. At Constellis, our number one priority is securing customers' success.

