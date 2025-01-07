Silk Teams Up With Phaedra Parks To Expose Cereal Liars With Breakfast's Ultimate Taste Test

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Of course, we're proud of the national taste test results that show Silk Vanilla

Almondmilk is the best pairing with a bowl of cereal, but our hope is that even more people discover the delicious taste of Silk through this experience," said Kallie Goodwin, Senior Vice President of Plant-Based Beverages at Danone North America. "As a mom myself, I know firsthand how hectic breakfast can be, but starting the day feeling

planty good can be as effortless as adding a delicious and nutritious Silk plant-based milk to a breakfast staple: cereal."

On January 9, just days before National Milk Day, Silk is partnering with reality TV icon and queen of deception,

Phaedra Parks – who knows a thing or two about spotting a lie when she sees one – to host Cereal Liar: Breakfast's Ultimate Taste Test, the first-ever Silk and cereal pop-up in New York City. People are invited to try cereal with both Silk Vanilla Almondmilk and plain old dairy milk to help Silk prove who say they prefer dairy may just be Cereal Liars.

It's Silk vs. milk, and the brand is putting its money where your cereal spoon is. Participants brave enough to face the polygraph – who truly don't believe Silk is the clear winner – can walk away with some cash (good luck with that!). But if the test proves you're bluffing ... we'll make sure

everyone finds out you're a Cereal Liar.

"Everyone loves a good scandal, and I'm here to help Silk confirm it's cereal's best companion," said reality TV star

Phaedra Parks. "We're calling out the breakfast bluffers and will expose the Cereal Liars one by one. Trust me, this event is going to serve drama with a side of Vanilla Almondmilk – and I can't wait to see who spills first!"



Leading the charge in uncovering the Cereal Liars is famed polygraph examiner to the reality TV stars, John

Grogan, who will be there to uncover the truth. He'll even put Phaedra herself in the hot seat to see if her skills as a traitor are enough to outsmart the lie detector. For those in New York City who want to join Phaedra and be put to John's test themselves, you can visit the Silk Cereal Liar pop-up on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 242 Elizabeth St., New York, NY

10012 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. for a chance to prove you're a Silk superfan and certainly not a Cereal Liar.

To join in the conversation and see how many Cereal Liars are caught throughout the day, follow Silk on

Instagram and TikTok . Want to host your own Cereal Liar taste test at home? Find out if you're on team Silk (we'd bet you are!) by checking out the Silk product locator to find it at a store near you at .

About

Silk ®

With roots in Boulder since 1977, Silk believes in the power of plants to do a world of good, so people can enjoy good, feel good and do good. That's why Silk is of the land and for the land, creating better plant possibilities for all. We've got the know-how on how good plant-based can be, and that's why we keep creating better food options that everyone can enjoy. Today, we offer a broad portfolio of great-tasting plant-based options, including Almondmilk, Oatmilk, Soymilk, Cashewmilk, Coconutmilk, dairy-free coffee creamers, and dairy-free yogurt alternatives. Connect with Silk online at Silk, @Silk

on Instagram and @LoveMySilk on TikTok.

About

Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK® Cold Brew Coffee, Too Good & CoTM, and YoCrunch®. With approximately 6,000 employees and 15 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information on Danone North America, visit

danonenorthamerica.



Contact:

Haley McDill

[email protected]



1 IRI L52W 11/26/2023

SOURCE Silk