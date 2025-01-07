Vedanta Pioneers TNFD Reporting, Setting a New Standard for Sustainability in Mining

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 7th January 2025, Bengaluru: Vedanta Limited, a global leader in natural resources, renewable energy, critical minerals, community welfare, and workforce diversity, introduces it’s first-ever Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) report.



The TNFD framework is a crucial framework as it sets a new standard for businesses to assess, manage, and disclose their dependencies and impacts on nature. With the increasing urgency to address biodiversity loss and climate change, the report serves as a strategic tool to align Vedanta's operations with global sustainability goals. It also reinforces Vedanta’s commitment to transparency and accountability, which are key pillars of its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy. The report provides stakeholders with a clear understanding of the company’s initiatives to mitigate nature-related risks while leveraging opportunities for sustainable growth.

“The launch of this report is a pivotal step towards reshaping corporate accountability in natural resource management. It provides a blueprint for integrating biodiversity considerations into our core business strategies, ensuring sustainable economic growth while preserving ecosystems. We envision this initiative inspiring others in the sector to adopt similar transformative approaches”, says Priya Agarwal Hebbar Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc and Non-Executive Director of Vedanta Ltd.

The company has implemented transformative initiatives through a comprehensive reassessment of biodiversity impacts at all operational sites, including a biodiversity offset agreement covering 12,900 hectares and independent audits to validate these efforts. In addition, it has planted over 2.2 million trees under its pledge to the 1tinitiative, targeting 7 million trees by 2030. It has also achieved a water positivity ratio in five business units, reduced freshwater withdrawal by 2.7% since 2021, and significantly advanced its waste-to-wealth programs.

Vedanta’s forward-looking approach emphasizes the expansion of its disclosures to include upstream and downstream value chains in future cycles, while advancing its commitment to achieving net-positive biodiversity impact and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company’s efforts are set to not only benefit ecosystems but also establish a new standard for sustainability in the natural resources sector.





