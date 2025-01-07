Bernie Sanders pledges to oppose US arms sales to Israel

(MENAFN) US Senator Bernie Sanders announced on Monday his intent to block arms sales to Israel, criticizing the Israeli government's actions in Gaza.



"The U.S. must not send more bombs to [Israeli Prime Benjamin] Netanyahu’s extremist government, which has already killed 45,000 people; destroyed Gaza's housing, health care, and educational systems; and caused starvation by blocking humanitarian aid,” Sanders wrote on X.



He further stated, "I will do all that I can to block these arms sales."



Sanders' comments came after the State Department informally notified of an $8 billion proposed arms deal with Israel. The deal includes advanced munitions such as AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles, artillery shells, small diameter bombs, 500-pound warheads, bomb fuses, and related equipment.



The U.S. has faced growing criticism over its military support for Israel, as over 45,650 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. The attack led to nearly 1,200 Israeli fatalities, according to official figures.

