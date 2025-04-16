Minister Of Government Communication Shares Details Of Plots Aimed At Undermining National Security And Sowing Chaos In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 15 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communication and Government Spokesperson Mohmmad Momani revealed the details of the General Intelligence Department (GID's) foiling of plans aimed at undermining national security and sowing chaos in Jordan.In a statement issued Tuesday, Momani said the GID detained all suspects in the activities, which were under close surveillance since 2021.He noted that following close intelligence monitoring over a long period, the GID foiled the plot, which was aimed at causing material damage in Jordan. The suspects in the illegal activities were detained once the evidence and information was gathered.The spokesperson told reporters that the plot includes four cases involving 16 suspects as part of groups that operated on separate assignments.According to the minister, the cases include the manufacturing of short-range rockets (3-5km), possession of explosives and automatic weapons, concealment of a rocket ready to be deployed, a project to manufacture drones and recruiting and training operatives in Jordan as well as training them abroad.Momani said the first cell, composed of three main members, was detained between May and June 2023.The cell, he added, transported and stored highly explosive material (TNT, C4, and SEMTEX-H), as well as automatic weapons smuggled from abroad.A fourth member of the cell, who was also arrested, worked on a separate track to conceal a Katyusha rocket equipped with a detonator in Marj Al Hamam area.The spokesperson noted that the second case involved a cell of three main members, who were detained in February 2025. The cell had begun manufacturing rockets using local material and hardware imported for illegal purposes.The cell members, the minister told reporters, set up two warehouses to manufacture and store material in Amman and Zarqa, one of which was a highly fortified concrete safe house to store rockets and contained locked secret chambers.Momani said the cell's members who worked on manufacturing and producing the rocket fuselage had received training and funds from abroad, and they were able to produce the first prototype of a short-range rocket.In the third case, the minister said four suspects were involved in a project to manufacture drones, with the support of external parties through visits to other countries to gain the necessary expertise to implement their plans, prior to completing a drone prototype using raw material.In the fourth case, five suspects operated as prt of two groups, according to the spokesperson, who added that the planners, some of whom were trained abroad, worked to recruit and nominate operatives and subject them to illegal security training courses.The minister announced that the suspects in the cases have been referred to the State Security Court on charges of violating the Anti-Terrorism Law, noting that the action against them was taken after the investigation concluded and the SSC attorney general endorsed the indictment of the suspects as per the law.Momani said security agencies have undertaken their duties to the fullest of their abilities and will continue to do what is necessary to safeguard citizens' security and national security, stressing that these cases have been foiled completely and there is no call for concern.The minister noted that the details he provided are only part of the complicated activities that the security services were able to foil, referring to a televised report on the rocket manufacturing case that included footage of the locations of rocket manufacturing and the tools that were used, as well as the activities conducted by the cell members.Momani added that filmed confessions by the suspects in this case, as well as the recruitment and drones cases, will also air this evening at 8pm.Editor's note: This is a developing story.Responding to journalists' questions, Momani stated that the suspects in the cases have political affiliations and are members of an unlicensed group that has been dissolved under the law.He added that the Jordanian public will have the opportunity to hear from the suspects in a video that will be released soon.Momani firmly emphasised that Jordan has not and will not accept any justifications for the suspects' actions, as they took place on Jordanian soil and pose a direct threat to national security and the sovereignty of the state.He explained that the planning of the actions over a four-year period makes it difficult to attribute them to any specific regional incident. It is evident that they are part of a broader, organised agenda that is not linked to particular events.The range of the seized missiles, which varied from 3 to 5 kilometers, clearly indicates that th suspects planned to target Jordan and its sovereignty.Momani reiterated that Jordan will not tolerate any attempts to undermine its national security under any circumstances.