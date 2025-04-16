403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Enacts Executive Order Permitting Federal Agencies to Relocate Offices
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, President Donald Trump enacted an executive order that permits federal government agencies to consider relocating their offices beyond Washington, D.C.
“The American people are spread across more than 3.8 million square miles in urban, suburban and rural areas. To provide the highest quality services in an efficient and cost-effective manner, executive departments and agencies must be where the people are,” the order noted.
This new directive overturns earlier policies established by Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, which had promoted the establishment of federal offices in central urban locations and historic sites, primarily within the capital.
“Revoking these orders will restore common sense to federal office space management by freeing agencies to select cost-effective facilities and focus on successfully carrying out their missions for American taxpayers,” the executive order emphasized.
“The American people are spread across more than 3.8 million square miles in urban, suburban and rural areas. To provide the highest quality services in an efficient and cost-effective manner, executive departments and agencies must be where the people are,” the order noted.
This new directive overturns earlier policies established by Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, which had promoted the establishment of federal offices in central urban locations and historic sites, primarily within the capital.
“Revoking these orders will restore common sense to federal office space management by freeing agencies to select cost-effective facilities and focus on successfully carrying out their missions for American taxpayers,” the executive order emphasized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment