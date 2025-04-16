403
Tragic Vehicle Accident Claims Lives of Two U.S. Service Members, Injures Another
(MENAFN) Two service members from the United States lost their lives, and another sustained serious injuries in a vehicle accident on Tuesday while serving with Joint Task Force-Southern Border, according to reports.
The incident took place around 8:50 a.m. local time (1450 GMT) in the vicinity of Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
“The names of the deceased will not be released until the next of kin have been notified,” the statement indicated, adding that the circumstances surrounding the accident are currently under investigation.
The injured service member is undergoing treatment at a community health center
U.S. media reports indicate that this incident may mark one of the initial confirmed deaths linked to the deployment at the US-Mexico border.
The Joint Task Force-Southern Border, functioning under the Department of Defense, assists in border security initiatives in partnership with the Department of Homeland Security.
