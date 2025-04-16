403
Police Raid South Korean Presidential Office in Sensitive Warrant Investigation
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, South Korean authorities executed raids at the presidential office and the Presidential Security Service (PSS) as part of an inquiry into claims that former President Yoon Suk Yeol and acting PSS chief Kim Seong-hoon hindered the enforcement of a detention warrant for Yoon earlier this year, according to reports.
The police's special investigation unit concentrated on Yoon's declaration of martial law on December 3, examining the secure phone server at the presidential office, as well as the PSS office and residence, as reported by a news outlet.
South Korea's Constitutional Court removed Yoon from office earlier this month, citing his attempts to enforce martial law. The country is now gearing up for unexpected presidential elections set for June 3.
