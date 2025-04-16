Indian Embassy To Hold Special Screening Of Saiee M Manjrekar, Adivi Sesh’S ‘Major’ In Japan

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 16 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Japan is to hold a special screening of director Sashi Kiran Tikka's superhit film, 'Major', featuring actors Adivi Sesh, Saiee M Manjrekar and Sobhita Dhulipala, in Japan on April 29.

The special screening of the critically acclaimed film, which was based on the life of Indian braveheart Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, will be available for the audience to experience with Japanese subtitles.

The film's screening is scheduled to be held on April 29, 2025, from 2:00 pm to 4:50 pm, and will be available free of cost. However, it will require pre-registration.

Adivi Sesh, who played the lead role of Indian braveheart Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the exciting announcement.

“#JaiHind #Major in Japan,” he wrote, quoting the tweet containing the Japanese poster on the screening.”

Beyond marking a cinematic feat, the Saiee M Manjrekar and Adivi Sesh-starrer film will look to showcase Indian cinema to Japanese audiences.

For the Japanese audience, the film is expected to come across as a bold, inspiring story about an Indian braveheart, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who fought valiantly and sacrificed his life to save the citizens during the gruesome 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

While Adivi Sesh depicted the life of an Indian soldier, Saiee M Manjrekar played the role of Adivi's wife in the film.

Adivi Sesh's performance as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan came in for widespread praise from all quarters.

From portraying young romance to depicting the seriousness of love, support and sacrifice, Saiee won hearts with her impeccable acting range and emotional depth. She received rave reviews for maintaining her stance in an intense plot, yet bringing a sense of softness with her feminine charm and grace.