Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Afghanistan Facing Sharpest Rise In Malnutrition: WFP

Afghanistan Facing Sharpest Rise In Malnutrition: WFP


2025-04-16 04:00:14
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The World Food Programme (WFP) says Afghanistan is facing the sharpest rise in malnutrition and needs sustained funding to deal with the challenge.

In a post on X, WFP wrote:“Afghanistan is facing the sharpest rise in malnutrition ever. Children are being hit hardest. We need sustained funding to save lives.”

The agency estimated that about 3.5 million Afghan children would face malnutrition this year.

sa/mud

MENAFN16042025000174011037ID1109435644

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search