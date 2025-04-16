Afghanistan Facing Sharpest Rise In Malnutrition: WFP

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The World Food Programme (WFP) says Afghanistan is facing the sharpest rise in malnutrition and needs sustained funding to deal with the challenge.

In a post on X, WFP wrote:“Afghanistan is facing the sharpest rise in malnutrition ever. Children are being hit hardest. We need sustained funding to save lives.”

The agency estimated that about 3.5 million Afghan children would face malnutrition this year.

sa/mud