Trump Administration Considers Closure of Nearly 30 U.S. Embassies, Consulates
(MENAFN) The Trump administration is exploring the possibility of shutting down almost 30 U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide as part of a strategy to minimize the federal government's international presence, according to a report released on Tuesday.
An internal document from the State Department, which details recommendations from the undersecretary for management, indicates plans to close 10 embassies and 17 consulates, mainly located in Europe and Africa, as reported by a news outlet.
The embassies identified for potential closure include those in Malta, Luxembourg, Lesotho, the Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic, and South Sudan. Additionally, consulates in France, Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and South Korea are also on the list.
It is unclear if Secretary of State Marco Rubio has given the green light for these changes, which would involve redistributing duties to nearby U.S. missions.
The document further suggests reducing U.S. diplomatic activities in Iraq and Somalia and resizing other missions. Among the proposals is the establishment of “FLEX-style light footprint posts” with limited personnel, along with the consolidation of consular services into specialized units at larger missions in countries such as Japan and Canada.
When questioned about the proposed closures, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce did not confirm the document's validity nor offer additional information.
“I would suggest that you check with the White House and the president of the US as they continue to work on their budget plan,” Bruce stated during a press briefing. “The kinds of numbers and what we tend to see is reporting that is early or wrong, based on leaked documents from somewhere unknown,” she further noted.
