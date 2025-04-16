403
Abdullah Al Mamoon appointed to drive Flexitalent growth
(MENAFN- Shamalcomms) HR and legal expert to head up newly launched UAE technology-driven workforce provider
Abdullah Al Mamoon, the Senior Vice President of HR and Legal Affairs at leading UAE-based facilities management company Farnek, has been handed the responsibility of driving the growth and expansion of newly formed Flexitalent.
Flexitalent, which is a part of the Farnek Group of companies, integrates technology-driven workforce management solutions, through smart payroll systems, digital attendance tracking and AI-powered workforce analytics, enabling organisations to streamline staffing operations across a range of diverse industry sectors.
“With over two decades of distinguished experience, Abdullah has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence in human capital management, workforce optimisation, and legal strategy. His ability to foster strong relationships between management, employees, and legal teams has enabled the company to create a positive and productive work environment that has driven long-term success,” said Markus Oberlin, Group CEO at Farnek.
“Abdullah was instrumental in developing and executing innovative workforce strategies that align with Farnek’s broader organisational goals. His strategic vision, coupled with an operational focus, allowed the company to grow even in the face of industry challenges, positioning Farnek as a leading player in the FM sector,” added Oberlin.
His additional responsibilities with Flexitalent mark an exciting new chapter in Abdullah’s career. His remarkable capacity to scale operations and manage large, diverse teams has set him apart as a true innovator in the field of HR and earned him prestigious HR awards from across the Middle East.
His ability to drive innovation, streamline operations, and build sustainable workforce solutions will undoubtedly contribute to Flexitalent’s vision of becoming a leader in talent acquisition and management across the UAE.
Abdullah commented, "In a short space of time, Flexitalent has demonstrated its ability to adapt and innovate in an evolving workforce landscape. It is not just about filling workforce gaps—it’s about creating human capital solutions that help businesses thrive in a competitive environment by meeting operational continuity and cost-efficiency goals.
“With a strong leadership team, cutting-edge workforce solutions, and a focus on sustainability, Flexitalent is poised to become the go-to partner in workforce management for businesses throughout the UAE.”
Farnek launched Flexitalent as a dedicated workforce solutions company to satisfy the increasing demand from businesses that want to enhance operational efficiency, compliance, flexibility and cost-effectiveness.
According to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the total spending by UAE-based organisations on outsourcing services was expected to reach $6.8 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7%. Carrying that growth estimate forward to 2025 would put the UAE market value at around $7.8 billion.
